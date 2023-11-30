What is the Cure Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and more about the CFB Bowl

The bowl season is fast approaching, and events like the Cure Bowl are looking for contenders to take home its post-season trophy. This year, the experts project that the clash for this bowl will be between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Toledo Rockets.

The Mountaineers had an 8-4 regular season, highlighted by a victory over the then-No. 18 and undefeated James Madison Dukes. They are set to play over the weekend against Troy Trojans for the Sun Belt championship.

The Mountaineers ended below James Madison in their divisional standings, but the Dukes are barred from the game because they're transitioning from the FCS level to the FBS.

The Rockets (11-1) are currently ranked No. 13. They will play the Miami (OH) Redhawks this weekend for the Mid-Atlantic Conference championship.

What is the Cure Bowl in college football?

The Cure Bowl is a NCAA-sanctioned post-season game played in Orlando, Florida. It's been held at Camping World Stadium and Exploria Stadium, but it is moving to FBC Mortgage Stadium this year. The event is sponsored by Avocados From Mexico, and it is meant to raise awareness for breast cancer.

It's been held since 2015 and will be its ninth edition.

Who usually plays in the Cure Bowl?

The game usually pits teams from the Sun Belt Conference against schools from the American Athletic Conference. Three teams have attended the event twice: The Liberty Flames, the Georgia State Panthers, and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Liberty has won both editions it has attended, while Georgia State and Coastal Carolina have a .500 record.

When is the Cure Bowl?

The game will be held on Saturday, December 16th, at 3:30 p.m. ET at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Who won the last edition of this bowl game?

In last year's edition, the Troy Trojans defeated the UTSA Roadrunners 18-12. LB KJ Robertson from the University of Troy was the MVP of the game.