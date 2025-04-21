"What a damn joke": CFB fans react as Nico Iamaleava drops official statement on leaving Tennessee

The former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava recently stirred the world of college football with his massive NIL demand from the Vols, eventually entering the transfer portal on Wednesday with a "do not contact" tag.
The news first reached the fans when Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shared that Iamaleava is no longer with the program after he missed practice and meetings on Apr. 11.
Iamaleave had an NIL contract worth $2.4 million at Tennessee that wouldve paid him a total of $10 million at the end of four years with the Vols.
The former Tennessee QB reportedly demanded $4M from the Vols and got refused. Iamaleava has now committed to UCLA and shared his statement on Instagram on Sunday.
"I’ll be forever thankful for the support you showed me every step of the way and I’ll always cherish the relationships I built there and the memories I created with my brothers. I believe with all my heart that I gave my all as a Volunteer. I’m truly grateful for the time I had at UT. My journey at UT has come to an end. This decision was incredibly difficult, and truthfully, not something I expected to make this soon. But I trust God’s timing, and I believe He’s leading me where I need to be."
Reacting to this, one fan wrote:
"I overplayed my hand, and now I am stuck in California."
"This guy is a piece a work lol Vol fans don't want your parting phony thank you bullshIt. They wanted your underperforming greedy ass out," another fan expressed their frustration.
"He didn't leave, the let him go," another fan sarcastically added.
The Nico Iamaleava debacle made waves in the college football world, with many people viewing it as a bold move from Tennessee, calling the former QB "greedy."
CFB insider shares thoughts on the Nico-Tennessee situation
The Nico Iamaleava situation became one of the biggest controversies in rcent times in the college football world. Many fans and analysts view it as a watershed moment for the sport and believe Tennessee did the right thing by not caving to the QB's demands.
Reporter Pete Nakos shared that he expected a different outcome. During his appearance on the "Crain & Company" on friday, Nakos said that he expected the two parties to figure it out, after something similiar happened when Nico Iamaleava missed a couple of winter workouts earlier in his college career.
