What is Dan Lanning's ethnicity and nationality? What we know about the Oregon Coach

Dan Lanning has put out a brilliant start to his second year as a head coach, with Oregon winning their first three games this season. The former Georgia defensive coordinator arrived at Eugene ahead of the 2022 season and led the Ducks to finish with an impressive 10-3 record.

Lanning played his college football career as a linebacker for William Jewell College in Missouri from 2004 to 2007. He started his coaching career at Park Hill South High School in Kansas City, Missouri, serving as special teams coordinator, defensive backs coach, and wide receivers coach from 2008 to 2010.

What is Dann Lanning's ethnicity and nationality?

Born on April 10, 1986, and raised in North Kansas City, Missouri, Lanning is an American of Caucasian ethnicity. He was born to the family of Don and Janis Lanning, who are both white Caucasians. He was raised alongside his older brother David and half-sister Becci.

Dan Lanning's college football coaching career so far

Dan Lanning started his coaching career in college football with Pittsburgh in 2011 as a graduate assistant. He joined Arizona State in the same position the following season. He was promoted to recruiting coordinator after a season with the Beavers in 2013.

He subsequently moved to San Houston State as a defensive back coach and recruitment specialist in 2014. He joined Alabama in 2015 as a graduate assistant before being hired by Memphis as inside linebacker coach and recruitment coordinator in 2016.

His journeyman coaching career led him to Georgia in 2018 as an outside linebacker coach before doubling as a defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021. It was after that the Oregon call came in.

What can Dan Lanning achieve with Oregon in 2023?

Oregon has brilliantly started the new campaign after staying unbeaten in the first three weeks. The Ducks finished the 2022 season with an impressive 10-3 record and went on to steal a narrow victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl.

Dan Lanning is aiming for more success this season with the Ducks. Without a doubt, claiming the Pac-12 championship in the last season in the league and a spot in the College Football National Championship will be a goal for Lanning and his team this season.

The Ducks will have to count on the brilliance of quarterback Bo Nix to achieve something big this season. The former Auburn player is already among the top candidates for the coveted Heisman Trophy.