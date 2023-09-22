What did Dan Lanning say about Colorado? Oregon HC's comments explored in wake of Week 4 matchup

Dan Lanning's harsh words against Colorado a few months ago are up in the air again ahead of the Week 4 game in Eugene. With both boasting a perfect record so far, No. 10 Oregon will welcome No. 19 Colorado at this Autzen Stadium in their first conference game of the season.

During the Pac-12 media day in July, the second-year Oregon coach minimized the significance of Colorado's choice to depart from the conference and return to the Big 12.

Lanning argued that the Buffaloes have not made a substantial impact on the Pac-12 since their arrival.

“I’m trying to remember what they won to affect this conference and I don’t remember,” Dan Lanning told reporters. “Do you remember them winning anything? I don’t remember them winning anything.”

In no time these comments spread like wildfire across social media and CFB fans reignited this chatter ahead of a blockbuster matchup..

Dan Lanning does not regret his words

Ahead of Oregon's upcoming Week 4 game against Deion Sanders' Colorado team in Eugene this Saturday, Dan Lanning hasn’t shown any remorse for his words.

The Ducks coach believes this will have no impact on the outcome of the game, even if Colorado aims to use it.

“I don’t regret anything I’ve said for this program,” he said. “At the end of the day, I wasn’t talking about Deion’s team, I was talking about the past and the future for our team. But if that serves as material for them, great. I don’t think it’s going to have any bearing on the game or the success of the game.”

Notably, since Colorado made the dramatic realignment from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 in 2011, the Buffaloes' football program has managed to secure only a single winning season, which came in 2014. They also participated in just one Pac-12 championship game.

On the other hand, Oregon experienced just one losing season during the same period. The Ducks took part in five Pac-12 championship games, emerging victorious four times. This evidently presents the Ducks as the more successful and relevant team over the years.

Another source of motivation for Deion Sanders

In the course of Colorado's impressive 3-0 start to the 2023 season, Deion Sanders has harnessed motivation from personal experiences and remarks made by opposing teams.

This has been the case from “they don’t believe in us” to “it’s personal,” down to the dark sunglasses trend.

Even though it appears Dan Lanning's intentions were not to criticize this particular group of Colorado players, Sanders may still utilize his comments as a source of inspiration for his team. This has worked in the previous games and might work once again for the Buffaloes.