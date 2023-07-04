The awkward incident involving Alabama coach Nick Saban and David Pollack during ESPN's halftime show of the 2023 CFP National Championship in January has not stopped making waves on the internet.

At halftime, the scoreline of the game was 38-7 in favor of the Bulldogs over the Horned Frogs. Pollack, a University of Georgia alumni, seized the moment to commend Kirby Smart's program for its exceptional performance over the past two seasons.

David Pollack boldly declared Georgia as now the new dominant force in college football, thereby implying a shift in the sport's hierarchy. Notably, he made this statement in the presence of Nick Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Compton @_willcompton It’s over.



Dave Pollack is now on Nick Saban’s “most wanted” list and his entire family might be in danger. It’s over. Dave Pollack is now on Nick Saban’s “most wanted” list and his entire family might be in danger. https://t.co/38sahqKVmo

In a scenario that appeared like he forgot who was sitting right beside him, the college football analyst and former linebacker stated:

“We love the Cinderella story and we love when this comes about but this isn’t really the Cinderella ending. Georgia, obviously, we’ve seen from the past couple of seasons now, really, they’ve taken hold of college football. Unbelievable job.”

Saban's subtle reaction to David Pollack's comments, creating a memorable and widely shared moment. Everyone watching was quick to take note of the Alabama head coach's body language in the interaction.

David Pollack claimed the statement wasn’t a shot at Saban

To some college football fans, it was deemed highly disrespectful for someone to make such a claim while sitting next to arguably the greatest coach of all time. For the record, the Alabama coach has an impressive seven national championships to his name.

David Pollack @davidpollack47 Barstool Sports @barstoolsports “They’ve taken over college football”



Pollack said it right to Saban’s face. Cold blooded.



“They’ve taken over college football” Pollack said it right to Saban’s face. Cold blooded. https://t.co/Lbd5GX7Nad Interesting how much traffic and disagreement this got on social. Back to back champs, 1 loss in 2 years. How is this not true? twitter.com/barstoolsports… Interesting how much traffic and disagreement this got on social. Back to back champs, 1 loss in 2 years. How is this not true? twitter.com/barstoolsports…

There was a wild reaction across the college football world after the incident. However, Pollack claimed his statement about Georgia taking over college football was not intended as a dig at Nick Saban.

He said:

“First of all, I didn’t even think about who I was sitting next to when I said it. It had nothing to do with having Nick next to me. We were at halftime, you know how this works, we have to talk about something and it dang sure wasn’t the game.”

“It had nothing to do with taking a shot at Nick. Nick didn’t say a word. He wasn’t upset in the slightest. It was not a shot at Nick Saban.”

However, the incident gained tremendous attention throughout the college football world. It has brought the question of whether a resurgence for Alabama is on the cards or whether Georgia’s dominance continues. The upcoming 2023 season will hopefully answer that question.

Poll : 0 votes