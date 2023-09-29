What is a 'guest picker' on College GameDay? Ranking the top 5 guest pickers on ESPN's college football show 

Guest pickers have become an important feature of College GameDay. They appear in the prediction segment of the show which usually slated at the end of each episode.

During the segment, the commentators, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee, make predictions about the game. They are joined by an invited guest who is generally a celebrity, a notable athlete or an OAP with connections to the host school for the episode.

Since the show featured its first celebrity guest picker on Oct. 2, 2004, many important personalities have appeared on the show. Let's take a look at the top 5 celebrity appearances on College GameDay.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1. The Oregon Duck (Sept. 6, 2014)

The Oregon Duck made history on the Sept. 6, 2014 by becoming the first school mascot to be the guest picker on College GameDay . It appeared on the show as Oregon was set to host the Michigan State Spartans in Week 2 of the 2014 college football season.

The Duck made use of props for all its picks as it predicted Oregon to beat the Spartans and Alabama to win by a wider margin than Auburn.

#2. Marcus Smart (Nov. 23, 2013)

In another historic moment, Marcus Smart came on the College GameDay as a guest picker. Smart was, at the time, a sophomore point guard for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

He was the first college athlete to appear on College GameDay as a guest picker and correctly predicted the Oklahoma Sooners to win against Kansas State.

#3. Bubba Watson (Sept. 28, 2013)

The most spectacular thing about Watson’s appearance on College GameDay for the Georgia vs. Louisiana State game in 2013 was how accurately he predicted.

It was unprecedented that the celebrity picker on the show would guess all the winners correctly. The former Bulldogs player notably picked Georgia as the winner against Louisiana State.

#4. Amanda Beard (Nov. 21, 2009)

Amanda Beard is a swimmer and seven-time Olympic medalist. She was the celebrity picker on the College GameDay edition of Nov. 21, 2009. The show was held in Tucson as Arizona faced the Oregon Ducks.

Beard became the first female to appear on the show as the celebrity picker, and being an Arizona alum, she picked the Wildcats to win.

#5. Charles Barkley (Oct. 2, 2004)

The former Auburn Tigers basketball player and NBA legend became the first ever celebrity guest picker on the College GameDay in 2004.

He has since made five more appearances on the show, appearing as recently as Dec. 14, 2019. Barkley, as an Auburn alum, picked the Tigers over the Tennessee Volunteers.