"What more could this guy do?": Ohio State analyst scoffs at latest Ryan Day's ranking

Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the 2024 college football national championship title. The Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the first national championship of Day's head coaching career.

He has since earned legendary status with the Buckeyes and enters the 2025 season optimistic about making it back-to-back big game wins.

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, ESPN released a list: "Ranking the best coaches in college football for 2025." Ryan Day is ranked second on the list, just behind Georgia icon Kirby Smart. However, the ranking rubbed Ohio State analyst Juck on Bucks the wrong way.

The Ohio State Buckeyes analyst said on his show:

"Most of Ryan Day's staff are on the fast track to be coordinators and then head coaches. What more could this guy do? Top five class every year, and the best culture in my lifetime at Ohio State."

He continued:

"1-4 in his biggest rivalry. That's his knock, that's his one knock. It's not a great knock, but that is a whole lot of good to outweigh that itty bitty of bad which I'm not trying to minimize."

Juck is a fan of Ryan Day's work since he assumed full control of the program for the 2020 season. However, it's important to note that Kirby Smart has a much larger legacy due to his two national championships and perennial dominance with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hence, while Day is improving by the season, Smart has hardly put a foot wrong since he took over at Georgia.

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes are joint favorites to win 2025 national championship

According to FOX Sports, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns have the joint-best odds to win the 2025-26 College Football National Championship game. Both powerhouse programs have +500 odds to win it all.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the defending champions and will be led by long-time coach Day. He is an offensive guru and quarterback whisperer, and he's aiming for his second natty as a head coach.

The Buckeyes have a big decision to make ahead of Week 1. Redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and sophomore Lincoln Kienholz are battling to occupy the QB1 spot once held by Will Howard. Both players are battling it out in training camp for the chance to lead the Buckeyes to the Gridiron in a pivotal campaign.

The Buckeyes remain favorites to win the Big Ten, make the playoffs and eventually make a solid run at the national championship title. Day will be poised to make history at the powerhouse program.

