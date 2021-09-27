What happened to Aaron Lowe? How did Utah football player die?

The college football nation woke up to terrible news this morning. Utah football player Aaron Lowe died after a shooting in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was 21 years old.

Salt Lake City Police announced Lowe's death after responding to a call about a midnight fight involving a weapon outside a house party. Lowe was shot and died at the scene; the second person, a woman who was not identified, is critical.

Spencer Cox @SpencerJCox Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time. Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic passing of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time.

Police have identified no suspects, and they're gathering information from people who went to the party.

Kyle Whittingham, the head coach of Utah's football program, released a statement regarding Lowe's passing:

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron's family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed."

Utah's athletic director, Mark Harlan, also released a statement:

"We are devastated by the loss of Aaron Lowe earlier this morning. Aaron was a terrific young man, a leader on our football team, and a rock of resiliency and courage. Our prayers are with Aaron's family, friends, teammates and all who knew and loved him. We also express our deepest concern for the other individual who has been hospitalized as a result of this tragic incident. We have been in communication with Aaron's family and we are providing support to them, as well as to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in all of our athletics programs, and our focus will remain on them."

Aaron Lowe's football career

Aaron Lowe was a cornerback who joined the Utah Utes in 2019. This was his third season with the team and he played in all four games this season, including yesterday's game against Washington State.

Lowe was a high school teammate of former Utah running back Ty Jordan, who passed away in December 2020 in a shooting incident. Lowe switched his jersey number from 2 to 22 in 2021 to honor his friend.

Aaron Lowe died tragically on Saturday night

Lowe also won the first Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship created to honor the former Utah running back.

RedditCFB @RedditCFB Nothing official yet but Utah players are tweeting about DB Aaron Lowe passing away in a shooting last night. Lowe wore the late Ty Jordan’s number to honor him after he died in an accidental shooting last December. Rest In Peace 🙏 Nothing official yet but Utah players are tweeting about DB Aaron Lowe passing away in a shooting last night. Lowe wore the late Ty Jordan’s number to honor him after he died in an accidental shooting last December. Rest In Peace 🙏

Mike Brown, Salt Lake City's police chief, offered his condolences to Lowe's family and the other women affected by Saturday night's shooting.

