What happened to former Kansas State QB Michael Bishop? A look at his college career and induction into the College Football Hall of Fame

Michael Bishop will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during the 65th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5. The former Kansas State Wildcats quarterback is part of a stacked 2023 class that includes 18 players, many of whom went on to have successful NFL careers. There will also be four coaches inducted.

Check out the full 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class below.

While Michael Bishop played just two seasons of Division I football, his impact on the college game is still significant today, over 25 years after his last snap. Take a look below and revisit the career of the former Wildcats star.

How did Michael Bishop perform in his college career?

While Michael Bishop was drafted in the 28th round of the 1995 MLB draft out of high school, he chose to attend Blinn Junior College to pursue his football career. He led the Blinn Buccaneers to back-to-back 12-0 seasons that were both capped off by winning the NJCAA national championship.

Heading into the 1997 season, several Division I programs recruited Bishop. However, all but one wanted him to convert to defensive back. The ability to play quarterback led him to Bill Snyder and the Kansas State Wildcats.

In his first season of Division I football, Bishop threw for 1,557 yards, 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. While he completed just 43.2% of his passes, he added 566 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The Wildcats finished the season with an 11-1 record, with their only loss coming against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who eventually were co-national champions.

Bishop outplayed future six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb in the Fiesta Bowl as Kansas State beat the Syracuse Orange 35-18. They finished the season ranked eighth in the final AP poll and seventh in the final coaches poll.

The Wildcats star quarterback took his game to another level the following season as he threw for 2,844 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Bishop completed 55.6% of his passes while adding 748 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished second in the 1998 Heisman Trophy voting behind Texas Longhorns running back Ricky Williams.

Kansas State started the season 11-0. However, the Wildcats lost their final two games. They dropped the Big 12 championship game to the Texas A&M Aggies before losing the Alamo Bowl to the Purdue Boilermakers, losing each game by just three points. The Wildcats finished the season ranked 10th in the AP poll and ninth in the coaches poll.

While Bishop did not have the same success in the NFL, he changed the game of football forever. The "Wildcat formation," which has become a staple at the collegiate level, and even in the NFL, was made popular by Snyder and Bishop during their time together with the Kansas State Wildcats. While Snyder was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015, Bishop will be inducted later this year.

Check out the moment Michael Bishop found out about his induction to the College Football Hall of Fame below.

