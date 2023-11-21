What happened to Jordan Travis? All we know about star FSU QB's college career-ending injury

Jordan Travis took to social media on Monday to reveal that he is ruled out for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a lower leg injury. The Florida State quarterback also confirmed that his college career is over, suggesting that he will declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Travis suffered a gruesome leg injury in the first quarter of the Week 12 game against the North Alabama Lions. He was tackled on a rushing play and got his leg caught underneath Lions linebacker Shaun Myers at an awkward angle.

The injury looked horrific and Travis needed to be carted off the field. He was taken to a local hospital for further checkups.

On Sunday, Travis provided an update on social media and said that he was feeling good and recovering well. He said:

"Just want to let y'all know I'm doing good. I'm feeling good. I got a smile on my face and just got to follow god's plan."

On Monday, Travis announced that he would not return for the remainder of the season. FSU's two remaining regular-season games are against the Florida Gators in Week 13 and the Louisville Cardinals in Week 14.

Travis also confirmed that he will no longer play college football, which could mean that he is preparing himself for the 2024 NFL draft. The signal caller will now focus on his recovery to prepare himself for the big league.

In a statement, Travis thanked the Seminoles for their support and insisted that he will continue to support them off the field for the rest of the season.

A look at Jordan Travis' college football stats in 2023

Jordan Travis was in the midst of another stellar season with the Florida State Seminoles in 2023 before his injury. The quarterback recorded an impressive 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns on 207 passes. He also added 176 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games.

Travis kept FSU undefeated this season and propelled the team to the summit of the Atlantic Coast. He has also put the team in strong contention to qualify for the college football playoffs.

Tate Rodemaker is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the Seminoles for the rest of the season.