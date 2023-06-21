What happened to Ohio State TE Zak Herbstreit? Kirk Herbstreit's son cause of hospitalization, explored

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Zak Herbstreit, the son of ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, was reportedely hospitalized on Tuesday. The cause of the hospitalization was not known, but it is believed to be a heart condition.

Herstreit is in stable condition at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center, according to The Athletic.

The cause of his hospitalization is unclear, but he is in stable condition at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center.



ABC6 out of Columbus, Ohio, got a text from his father, former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit, that read:

"His family is with him and appreciate everyone's concerns and prayers."

What will the Ohio State Buckeyes look like this season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a few changes to their roster after having their team shaken up from the NFL draft. They lost quarterback CJ Stroud but have some solid players as a majority of the expected starters are returning.

Junior quarterback Kyle McCord is expected to get the nod as the starting quarterback this season. He had limited action in 2022, going 16 of 20 for 190 yards with a touchdown in backup action. The wide receiving core has remained largely untouched with Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka. There should be a solid offensive gameplan with coach Ryan Day at the helm.

Their defense also has some incredible talent on the line with players like Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau expected to be top picks in next year's draft.

The biggest issue is their schedule as they have a lot of tough matchups, including road games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Purdue Boilermakers, Wisconsin Badgers and Michigan Wolverines.

Ohio State finished 11-2 (8-1 Big Ten) last season and was able to grab the final College Football Playoff spot. However, they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead to the eventual champion Georgia Bulldogs.

This Buckeyes team is going to be solid with the skill positions being loaded, but the question surrounds Kyle McCord and how he can produce in this high-octane offense. Can he lead the program past Michigan before the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans join the fray in the Big Ten?

