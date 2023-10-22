What happened to Ohio State WR Carnell Tate's mom? Head coach Ryan Day recalls the traumatic situation

Carnell Tate's mom Ashley Griggs was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting earlier this year in their home city of Chicago. The horrific incident took place on July 16, just before the college football recruiting period.

As per reports, police received information about a shooting near the 4000 block of West Washington Street in the early hours of the morning. When they arrived at the scene at around 2:00 a.m. ET, they found a woman, later identified as Ashely, had been shot multiple times.

Ashely was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The reports claimed that four others also sustained injuries in the shooting.

What did Ohio State HC Ryan Day say about the tragic death of Carnell Tate's mom Ashely Griggs?

In August, Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day recalled the day when Carnell Tate's mom Ashley Griggs was killed. He said:

“I got the call at 6 A.M. about Ashley (Griggs). It was not easy for anybody but certainly for Carnell. I know he and his mom were very close. When you lose someone close to you like that, it takes the rug from underneath you, and I know that happened with Carnell.”

Day further added that the Buckeye nation offered immense support to Tate following the unfortunate death of his mother.

"We’ve all surrounded him and try to help him the best we can," Day added. "He’s a pretty private person. I think football has allowed him a distraction to get his mind off of it when he’s not in his room or back in Chicago.”

Day later addressed the issues with gun violence at the Big Ten Media Days. He also revealed that he planned to educate his players about off-the-field problems such as sports gambling, speeding, and guns.

Tate, who enrolled at Ohio State in January this year, has shown incredible maturity after his mother's passing. The wideout has also worked on his game and has shown flashes of brilliance in his first year with the Buckeyes this season.

Tate caught his first touchdown for Ohio State in a match against Western Kentucky on Sept. 16. He'll be hoping to improve on his stats heading into the business end of the college football season.