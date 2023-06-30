What happens at the college football realignment deadline? Exploring all the important dates and information to know as July 1 nears

There has been a lot of college football movement on the horizon as teams continue to switch conferences. With the July 1 deadline approaching, as the new year is coming up, there is a lot of last-minute things trying to happen as some teams try to find new homes.

With the Pac-12 trying to figure out what its next media rights deal is going to be, there are a lot of movements coming up. The only thing is to figure out what to expect as the deadline approaches for some of the top college football programs on the move.

Will the Pac-12 figure out something to help its college football teams?

The Pac-12 seems to have the biggest tumult as the July 1 deadline approaches. It is in the midst of trying to solve its issues as the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins will leave after the upcoming school year. Other programs are in limbo as they wait to see how things unfold.

With the college football season coming around the corner, this July 1 deadline is a critical date for the entire sport. A Power Five conference like the Pac-12 needs to get an answer about its media rights deal otherwise the colleges underneath can try to look outward for a new home.

There are other college football conferences expanding. The Southeastern Conference is adding the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, and the Big Ten is bringing on the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins. Meanwhile, the Big 12 is looking to continue its expansion.

With less than 24 hours before the college football realignment deadline, it is going to be interesting to see how things work.

Will any Pac-12 teams leave before the deadline?

The Pac-12 is going to be interesting as there are no signs of any teams leaving the conference before the deadline. There have been rumors surrounding the Colorado Buffaloes, but that feels more like water cooler gossip.

It seems like the current Pac-12 teams will be on for another year as they wait to see how the media rights deal is completed. This can be another conversation for another year as other conferences try to pick off the top Pac-12 programs.

