What happens if LSU beats Alabama? Predicting possible alternatives for Nick Saban's Roll Tide in Week 10

The Alabama Crimson Tide have an arduous challenge awaiting them this weekend. After securing a win over Tennessee in week 8 and a bye in week 9, Nick Saban's team faces the LSU Tigers in a game that will shape the outcome of the SEC conference.

The Crimson Tide are No.8 in the AP poll, while the Tigers are No. 13. After not making it to the college football playoffs last season, Saban will hope to have a chance at redemption and a shot at the national championship, something he's not alien to. So, what will happen if the Tigers beat Alabama in week 10?

The Crimson Tide's only loss this season came in Week 2 to the Texas Longhorns. Although it put their playoff hopes in jeopardy the Crimson Tide can still make it if they win the rest of the games. So far, no team with two losses has made the college football playoffs.

So, if they lose to LSU in week 10, their chances of being a contender for the national championship might come to an end. It will also open the window of opportunity for the Tigers to be a finalist for the SEC conference title. The road for Alabama is clear: win every game, and a playoff berth is guaranteed.

Last season's national champions the Georgia Bulldogs are already in a comfortable spot for an SEC championship game and a chance to three-peat the nationals.

Being one of the undefeated teams this campaign, there could be a possibility of facing the Crimson Tide in the conference championship game.

If Alabama can win the SEC championship game as well, only then is a playoff berth guaranteed for them.

Details of the Alabama vs LSU clash of Week 10

The highly anticipated SEC clash will be played at the Byrant-Denny Stadium, the home turf of the Crimson Tide. It's scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 4. Fans can watch the game on television, as it will be broadcast on the CBS Network.

Last year, Saban succumbed to a defeat to LSU, losing 32-31. In the rematch, he will seek redemption. However, it will not be easy, as the Tigers have one of the best offenses in the country with an average of 47.4 points per game.