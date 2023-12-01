What is the Hawaii Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and more explored

The Hawaii Bowl is one of the post-season games that is run by ESPN Events. Up until the 2021 season, it was held at Aloha Stadium in Halawa. But last season, it moved to a new location, the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex.

Recently, it was confirmed that the 2023 bowl game will be played between Coastal Carolina and San Jose State. On that note, let us look at the history of the Hawaii Bowl before the bowl game takes place.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What is the Hawaii Bowl in college football?

The Hawaii Bowl is one of the 43 post-season bowl games that take place annually. It was founded in 2002, with the first game being sponsored by Conagra Foods.

Then from 2003 to 2013, Sheraton Hotels and Resorts Hawaii took over the sponsorship of the bowl game. Thus, the game came to be known as the Sheraton Hawaii Bowl. But in 2014, they decided to not renew their sponsorship. The bowl game remained without a sponsor until 2018, when SoFi Technologies signed up as the new sponsor for two seasons.

The 2020 and 2021 bowl games were canceled due to the pandemic and injury issues to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. In 2021, EasyPost signed a three-year deal as sponsors for the bowl game.

Who plays in the Hawaii Bowl?

Usually, the bowl game features a team from the Mountain West Conference going against either a team from the AAC or C-USA. Due to valid logistical reasons, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are automatically selected from the MWC to take part in the bowl game if they are eligible.

However, this year, Hawaii did not qualify to be bowl-eligible. The Sun Belt Conference was also included in the conference tie-in. So this year's bowl game will take place between Coastal Carolina from the Sun Belt and San Jose State from the Mountain West.

When is the Hawaii Bowl in 2023?

This year will be the 20th edition of the bowl game. It is scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 23 and will kick off at around 10:30 PM ET. Fans can catch all the action of the bowl game from the comfort of their home. It will be broadcast on the ESPN Network on television.