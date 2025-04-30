What did Hykeem Williams say about Travis Hunter? Exploring FSU transfer's old comment amid Colorado commitment

On Tuesday, the Colorado Buffaloes made a huge transfer portal addition with wide receiver Hykeem Williams joining the team. Williams is a transfer from Florida State and is also a former five-star recruit. He joined the Seminoles as part of the 2023 class as one of the top prospects that year.

However, with the wideout transferring to Colorado, an old quote from Williams from when he committed to Florida State resurfaced on social media. Williams committed to FSU in the offseason after former Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter decided to go to Jackson State rather than the Seminoles.

Hunter received an offer from Florida State and committed to the team in March 2020, but he flipped his commitment to Jackson State in December 2021 to play for Deion Sanders starting in the 2022 season. When Williams committed to the Seminoles as part of the 2023 class, he took a shot at Hunter, saying:

"Ain't no Travis Hunter over here. We locked in. Time to work."

This quote resurfaced on Tuesday shortly after it was announced that Williams is going to the Buffaloes. The "Folsom Frenzy Podcast" on X dug up the old comment from Williams on X.

"The portal era is wild!"

Hunter flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State was a shocking one. He became the first five-star recruit to sign with an HBCU or FCS school.

Hykeem Williams will look to turn his career around with the Colorado Buffaloes

Hykeem Williams was a five-star recruit and the No. 4-ranked wide receiver in his class, according to 247Sports. He was expected to play a big role for the Seminoles, but he has not had the impact he expected in his first two college seasons. Williams struggled in his freshman season at Florida State, appearing in eight games but only making five receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown.

Although Williams improved as a sophomore, he still did not live up to five-star expectations. He appeared in nine games and registered 16 receptions for 187 yards and one TD.

Now, Hykeem Williams is heading to Colorado to learn under Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime." Williams should have a huge opportunity to play big minutes for the Buffaloes. The wide receiver room at Colorado took a big hit this offseason. Not only is Travis Hunter heading to the NFL, but so are Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr.

