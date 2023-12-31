What did Jalen Kitna do? Accusations against former Florida QB explored

Jalen Kitna is set to relaunch his college football career after he was dismissed from the Florida football program in 2022. The quarterback has committed to UAB ahead of the 2024 season.

Kitna has gained admission to the school and is scheduled to visit the campus on Wednesday. He is set to become the Blazers starting quarterback in the 2024 season, following a disappointing first season in the American Athletic Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What did Jalen Kitna do?

Jalen Kitna was arrested in November 2022 on five child pornography charges. The Gainesville Police discovered that Kitna had shared two images on the social media platform Discord.

The quarterback, who is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, faced a series of legal troubles afterward, leading to his dismissal from the Gators in December of the same year.

In July 2023, he entered a plea deal in which the charges were reduced to two second-degree misdemeanors. Kitna also served six months of probation as part of the resolution.

Jalen Kitna, however, disputed the accuracy of the initial charges, asserting that a forensic investigation revealed no inappropriate material on any of his electronic devices. He further noted that he underwent a comprehensive psychosexual evaluation.

“I understand that there are many who will never get past the original headlines,” Kitna said, “but for those who want to look at this objectively, I hope this will provide details to see the truth.

“I know with the continued love and support of those close to me — and hopefully some understanding by others — I’ll have a chance at the life that I dreamed of and worked so hard for.”

Kitna was thoroughly vetted by UAB

In admitting Kitna to the UAB football program, coach Trent Dilfer and athletic director Mark Ingram affirmed to ESPN that the quarterback underwent a thorough vetting process before being admitted to the university.

"Initial headlines can be hard to get past, even if they don't hold up to the scrutiny of the legal process over time," Dilfer said in the statement.

"UAB and the Department of Athletics have performed extensive due diligence, and I have personally looked at the facts of this case and the thorough investigation, and I've had candid conversations with Jalen and his parents.”

Following a 4-8 record in 2023, the Blazers will look to bounce back from their disappointing first season under Trent Dilfer in 2024, with Jalen Kitna leading their offense. During the 2022 season at Florida, Kitna threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in four games.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season