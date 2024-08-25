What is Jalen Milroe studying? Exploring Alabama star's academic goals

Jalen Milroe is entering his redshirt junior year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Milroe is the team's starting quarterback and is primed to play in his last year of collegiate football in 2024.

Ahead of the upcoming college football season, let's examine Milroe's academic journey and goals.

What is Jalen Milroe studying at the University of Alabama?

According to Yahoo Sports, Jalen Milroe is on a mission to earn a Master's degree from Alabama in the coming months. Milroe earned his bachelor's degree from Bama in December 2023. He earned his degree in business administration with a minor in entrepreneurship.

Speaking on why he stayed at Alabama, Milroe said:

"I'm all about staying committed to my goals, and my goal is to get my master's degree from the University of Alabama."

Milroe has always showcased his entrepreneurship skills, and it's only fitting that he got his bachelor's in business administration. This skill will be a huge advantage when he enters and retires from the NFL.

Jalen Milroe is entering his fourth season at Bama

Milroe enters Year 4 and potentially his last season with the Alabama Crimson Tide with one goal on his mind: to lead the team to the national championship. Milroe and company will be aiming to win a natty in the first season since legendary head coach Nick Saban called it a career.

Saban was instrumental in Jalen Milroe's development. He took his time to prepare Milroe before thrusting him into the starting lineup in 2023. Milroe was even benched for some time in 2023 before he became a starter.

For the first time in his college football career, Milroe will have a new head coach entering 2024. Kalen DeBoer is the new coach in charge of the Crimson Tide, and he'll bring some pedigree to the Tide.

Expect Milroe to put up a solid showing in 2024, as the business administration degree holder can improve his potential draft stock with big numbers.

