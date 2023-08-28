What is Jason Garrett doing now? A sneak peek into the life of former NFL coach

Jason Garrett was a well-known name in the world of football coaching. Prior to commencing his coaching career, he was a quarterback in the NFL, most notably with the Dallas Cowboys. He went on to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins after winning three Super Bowls as a backup to Cowboys star Troy Aikman.

Following his retirement from professional football, Jason Garrett took on the role of quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins during Nick Saban's tenure as HC in 2005. He later joined the Dallas Cowboys as their OC before eventually becoming the head coach from 2010 until 2019.

Jason Garrett left coaching to become a color analyst for NBC Sports for the debut season of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2022. Garrett will join Paul Burmeister, Jac Collinsworth, Cam Joran, Michael Robinson, Corey Robinson, Sara Perlman, and Zora Stephenson on the NBC Broadcast crew for USFL, according to the official announcement.

Later on, in August last year, Garrett and Jac Collinsworth took over Notre Dame Football on NBC, replacing Mike Tirico and Drew Brees. Garrett was set to be the in-game analyst for Notre Dame coverage, while Collinsworth became a play-by-play analyst. Prior to this, Garrett also replaced Brees as the studio analyst for 'Sunday Night Football' on NBC in June 2022.

Today, you can catch the former coach dissecting games and giving you insights on NBC, as he continues to thrive in his broadcasting career following his stint as a coach in the NFL.

Fans troll Jason Garrett calling the game between Notre Dame and Navy Midshipmen

Week 0 of the 2023 college football season kicked off when Notre Dame faced the Navy Midshipmen in Dublin, Ireland. It was a one-sided performance, when Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest star, led the Fighting Irish offensive to defeat their rivals by a huge margin of 42-3.

While fans were happy with football season being back, they were left disappointed when they found out that the ex-Dallas Cowboys coach would be the one calling the game between Notre Dame and Navy.

This year marks the second season of Jason Garrett calling Notre Dame games on NBC. But fans were quick to take to social media to show their dismay over the ex-Cowboys coach, as he went trending on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It is just the beginning of the 2023 season of college football. And given the reception that Garrett has received this early into the season, one cannot help but ponder if the fans will continue bearing the same disappointment every time he comes on the call games for Notre Dame