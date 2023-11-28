What is Jeff Lebby's salary? New Mississippi State HC's career earnings explored 

Mississippi State announced Oklahoma's offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as the program's new coach on Monday. He replaces Zach Arnett, who was fired by the Bulldogs a few weeks ago following a disappointing 2023 college football season.

Under Lebby's guidance, the Sooners' offense has demonstrated explosiveness in the past two seasons, despite a disappointing outing in 2022. His exploits have caught the interest of many teams and landed him a head coaching job in Starkville.

Taking his first role as a head coach in college football, let's examine Lebby's contract.

Jeff Lebby's salary at Mississippi

Jeff Lebby signed a four-year deal that will pay him $4.51 million per year, approximately $1.5 million more than Zach Arnett.

Lebby’s payout at MSU still ranks relatively low considering SEC standards. It only surpasses Vanderbilt's Clark Lea based on last year's salaries. However, the new coach's compensation represents a noteworthy increase compared to the $3 million per year Zach Arnett earned.

The salary package for Lebby also has a host of lucrative performance-based bonuses and incentives. This includes $250,000 for winning the SEC title, $250,000 for participating in the College Football Playoff, $750,000 for making an appearance in the national title game and $1 million for becoming the national champion.

Jeff Lebby's net worth

Jeff Lebby reportedly has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The coach has made his wealth from his coaching career in college football, which he started in 2002

Starting his career as a student assistant in Oklahoma back in 2002, Lebby has worked across five programs in the college football landscape before landing the Mississippi job on Monday. His new payout with the Bulldogs is expected to boost his net worth.

Who will replace Jeff Lebby at Oklahoma?

Brent Venables' coaching tree has just produced its first branch in his second year following Lebby's hiring by Mississippi. However, he faces the crucial task of replacing him ahead of the 2024 college football season. He will most likely look inward in selecting the new OC.

Seth Littrell, who previously coached North Texas, is anticipated to be a prominent candidate to replace Lebby, given his current role on staff as an offensive analyst. Another potential candidate is former Texas Tech coach Matt Wells, who is also on staff in the capacity of an offensive analyst. As to who will land the role is still something of an open question at this stage.