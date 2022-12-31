Jim Harbaugh is a name that needs little to no introduction in the NFL or college football spheres. He is an accomplished coach at both levels and has always been in high demand in football. Harbaugh has a great coaching mindset and his ability to turn raw prospects into top talent is unparalleled.

As such, it shouldn't be surprising that the University of Michigan pays him handsomely for his efforts. The Michigan Wolverines took a chance with Harbaugh after his acrimonious departure from the San Francisco 49ers, and he has repaid that faith.

On February 15, 2022, Jim Harbaugh signed a contract worth over $36 million over five years. The contract was signed following months of speculation that he might be heading back to the NFL. The contract did wonders for the Wolverines program as they locked down their beloved head coach for at least five more seasons.

Jim Harbaugh could earn more than if he made a move to the NFL, but he loves coaching at the college level. He has expressed this in numerous interviews and there's no reason to doubt it. Harbaugh's inbox has always been full of NFL offers, but the icon focuses more on the task at hand.

Who are the highest-paid college football head coaches?

The NCAA football tournament is one of the world's most lucrative college sports programs. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that NCAA head coaches are making bank. Here are the top five best-paid head coaches in the college football scene (AAV):

Nick Saban $10.96 million Dabo Swinney $10.54 million Kirby Smart $10.25 million Brian Kelly $9.81 million Mel Tucker $9.56 million

As you can see from the above, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is the best-paid coach in college football. The University of Alabama is a reputable talent factory; its alumni are all over the NFL. Saban and his coaching staff are a major contributory factor to the boom of Alabama prospects playing in the NFL. Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, Derrick Henry, and Damien Harris are just a few such players.

How are Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines performing this season?

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan are having a solid 2022 NCAA season, with the Wolverines breezing through the competition. They currently hold a 13-0 record, which puts them first in the Big Ten - East Division. Their next game will be against the TCU Horned Frogs in the semifinals of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

The Michigan Wolverines have been powered by awesome coaching from Jim Harbaugh and solid quarterback play from J.J. McCarthy. Their wide receiver and running back corps have also been sensational for the season.

Poll : 0 votes