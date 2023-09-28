What we know about Cormani McClain's mom, Tikisha White

Cormani McClain is undoubtedly Colorado's biggest recruit in a long time. The former five-star prospect was ranked No. 3 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 4 by ESPN and 247Sports in the class of 2023. The cornerback was expected to make an instant impact in his freshman year.

Initially, Cormani McClain had committed to Miami, but he changed his commitment to Colorado after Deion Sanders was hired as the Buffaloes' head coach.

One of the most active individuals in McClain's football career is his mother, Tikisha White. She made headlines many times during the recruitment process of her son, Cormani. She was notably one of the most active individuals around the five-star cornerback, accompanying him on a number of official visits to campuses around the country.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While Tikisha White maintains an active social media account, especially for X, where she often posts news and updates about his son's football career, not much is known about her personal life. However, she attended Florida State University, where she obtained her bachelor's degree.

It was during his time at Florida State that she met Cory McClain, the father of Cormani McClain. The current status of the relationship between Tikisha and Cory is unknown, however, there's a belief among a section of college football fans that they are no longer together.

Notably, she played a crucial role in the eventual decision for her son to sign for Colorado. Her influence obviously played out in the initial commitment to Miami and subsequent switch to the Buffaloes. She is a strong supporter of her son and his football career.

Deion Sanders on Cormani limited game time

Deion Sanders was questioned about Cormani McClain's limited playing time and what the freshman needed to improve upon during his press conference session on Tuesday. The former Jackson State head coach was candid and direct in his response to the question.

"Study and prepare. Be on time for meetings, show up to meetings. Understand the scheme," Sanders said. "I check film time from each player so I can see who’s preparing, so if I don’t see that you would be a fool to put somebody out there who’s not prepared. That goes for all our players."

Cormani McClain has registered only two tackles for the Buffaloes, both occurring during Colorado's 42-6 blowout defeat to Oregon on a Saturday afternoon in Eugene.