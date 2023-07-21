What is Lane Kiffin’s coaching history and record? Has the Ole Miss HC ever won a Heisman Trophy as a player?

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has been a football lifer as he has been part of the game for over 25 years. His father is longtime NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, so it seemed like coaching was in his blood from the very beginning.

But what has gotten Lane Kiffin to the point where he is now in his coaching career? Let's take a deeper dive into things and discuss how he got to the point he is at today.

Lane Kiffin coaching career

Lane Kiffin became a Student Assistant Coach for position coach Jeff Tedford during his senior season and the year after for the Fresno State Bulldogs. He would move on and join the Colorado State Rams as a graduate assistant during 1999.

Kiffin would use that to get his foot into the NFL as in 2000, he became a defensive quality control coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He would return to the college ranks after one season though and join the USC Trojans.

Kifffin held many roles during the span of 2001-2006 as he would be the tight ends coach, wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and eventually his first offensive coordinator position from 2005-06.

Lane Kiffin would eventually make the jump to the NFL as he became the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 2007. At 31 years old, he would be the youngest head coach in franchise history.

Kiffin would coach two years with the Raiders without much success as he finished 5-15. His departure from the organization was a huge story as there was a lot of animosity between the two sides.

Lane Kiffin coaching record in college world

Kiffin utilised his previous expertise to get his first head coaching gig in college football with the Tennessee Volunteers in 2009. However, he would only stay one season before leaving for the USC Trojans and stay there from 2010-2013.

He would eventually be dismissed from the team and would join the Alabama Crimson Tide the following season as the offensive coordinator. Kiffin would also be a finalist for the Broyles Award, an award given to the nation's top college football assistant coach.

Lane Kiffin would accept to become the Florida Atlantic Owls head coach in 2017 and was dismissed of his Alabama duties. There he found a lot of success as he finished winning the 2017 and 2019 Conference-USA East Division and Championships.

He would parlay that into becoming the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels in 2020 and he is entering his fourth season with the program as of this writing.

Kiffin holds an 84-46 collegiate record as a head coach, including a 2-4 bowl record. As an NFL coach, he has a 5-15 record after being fired four games into the 2008 season.

Did Lane Kiffin play college football?

Kiffin did play college football but did not get many chances on the field. He committed to Fresno State University and was the backup quarterback for the program for three years before becoming a coach heading into the 1997 season.

According to Fresno State teammate David Carr, Kiffin's father, former NFL defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin, would not allow Lane to quit and that's why he became a coach.

To even utter the words Lane Kiffin and Heisman Trophy would be laughable as you need to play in games in order to get Heisman consideration.

