What is the Liberty Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and more explored

The Liberty Bowl is an event that has moved around quite a bit since its inception in 1959. Initially, the game was held in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, from where it derives its name. Philadelphia played a pivotal role in the American Revolutionary War and the independence process. The city was the place where the US Declaration of Independence was written and read aloud for the first time.

To celebrate such a momentous occasion, bells were rung through the city. One of those bells survives, and it's known as the "Liberty Bell". The bowl is named after this famed object, and a representation of it can be same in the event's logo. From there, the game moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and then to its current location in Memphis, Tennessee in 1965.

This year, the experts project that the invitees will be the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Memphis Tigers. The Mountaineers come off an 8-4 regular season, with a 6-3 conference record that saw them go fourth in the Big 12 standings. The Tigers had a 9-3 regular season, with a 6-2 conference record that got them to the fourth position of the American Athletic Conference.

What is the Liberty Bowl in college football?

The Liberty Bowl is a postseason college football game that's been played in Memphis, Tennessee, since 1965. The event is held at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium and was previously held in the Philadelphia Municipal Stadium and once in the Convention Hall in Atlantic City.

The bowl is sponsored by a local business by the name of AutoZone, which is the reason why it is currently known as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Other title sponsors have been AXA Financial and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Who usually plays in the Liberty Bowl?

The Arkansas Razorbacks are the team with the most appearances in the game, with six. They are followed by the Mississippi State Bulldogs with 5 appearances, and there's a six-way tie for the third place between Ole Miss, Louisville, Air Force, Alabama, Georgia, and East Carolina with four each.

The Rebels take the lead in the number of wins with four, for a perfect record. The second place is a tie between the Hogs, Cardinals, Bulldogs, Volunteers (Tennessee), and Nittany Lions (Penn State).

When is the Liberty Bowl?

The game will be held on Friday, Dec. 29, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Simmon Banks Liberty Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.