What did Lou Holtz say about Ohio State? Looking at Notre Dame QB's pre-game remarks

Former Notre Dame National Championship-winning coach Lou Holtz took a shot at Ohio State ahead of their game against the Fighting Irish. The legendary coach expressed his opinions about the Buckeyes and had some strong words for the team’s coach, Ryan Day.

Appearing on a recent episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," Holtz claimed Marcus Freeman’s Fighting Irish is much better than Day's Buckeyes. This is despite the consensus feeling among college football enthusiasts that Ohio State has an edge.

“Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State. You look at coach [Ryan] Day, and I coached at Ohio State under Woody Hayes. We won the national championship when I was there. I’m proud of that. However, [Day] has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Michigan twice and everybody beats them because they’re more physical than Ohio State. And I think Notre Dame will take that same approach.”

Ryan Day calls out Lou Holtz after the game

After his team secured a thrilling last-second victory on the road against Notre Dame, Day did not mince words in his press conference, openly addressing and challenging anyone who had doubted his team leading up to the highly anticipated showdown in South Bend.

The fifth-year head coach did not hesitate to take Holtz's name, expressing his disappointment in the respected coach on the Pat McAfee show.

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now. What he said about our team, I cannot believe,” Day said, “This is a tough team right here. We’re proud to be from Ohio. It’s always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. I love those kids and we’ve got a tough team.”

Day also fiercely defended his players, who have been doubted by many from different corners, during the press conference. He confidently expressed that the team would continue to win despite the criticism and questioning:

"Everybody's questioning these kids all the time! We had one bad half in the last couple of years! That's it! Everybody wants to question these guys! These guys are warriors right here to come back and win. I'm emotional about this for a reason. A lot of people question these kids and say a lot of things about them.”

Ohio reached the College Football Playoffs last season, narrowly losing the semifinal to eventual champion Georgia. They've started the season brilliantly and will hope to at least reach the National Championship game this season.