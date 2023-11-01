What is #LSUHateWeek? Viral phrase explored in wake of Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers Week 10 matchup

The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers will renew their longstanding SEC rivalry this weekend as they meet for the 88th time in the history of the programs. The two teams first faced one another in 1895 and have played every year since 1964. The heated rivalry has spilled over into the fanbases, who have not been shy about their hatred for one another.

That has been the case as the two teams prepare for their matchup with both #LSUHateWeek and #BamaHateWeek being frequently posted on social media. The phrases are used by both fanbases to express their hatred for one another as the matchup between the two programs draws near.

Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers rivalry history

The Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers first played in 1895, with the Tigers winning by a score of 12-6. The Crimson Tide, however, have dominated the all-time series as they hold a 55-27-5 record against their SEC rivals.

Alabama holds the longest winning streak in the series as they won 11 consecutive games between 1971 and 1981. LSU's longest win streak in the series is five games, between 2003 and 2007. Ironically, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was the Tigers coach when the win streak started, however, he was also the one who snapped it while leading Alabama.

LSU pulled off a 32-31 upset victory over the Crimson Tide last season, ending their College Football Playoff hopes. Saban is 12-5 against the Tigers since taking over as head coach at Alabama, while LSU head coach Brian Kelly is 1-0 in the rivalry.

The Crimson Tide hold the largest victory in the all-time series as they defeated their rivals 47-3 in 1922. Alabama was 3-2-1 heading into the game and finished the year 6-3-1. LSU was 2-5 prior to the matchup, finishing just 3-7. Their largest victory over their rivals came in 1957 as they won 28-0. They entered the matchup 0-1 and finished the season 5-5. Meanwhile, it was the first game of the season for the Crimson Tide, who finished the year 2-7-1.

Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers 2023 preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter this weekend's matchup with a 7-1 record as the No. 8 ranked team in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. They rank 51st in scoring offense, averaging 30.6 points per game, and 16th in scoring defense, allowing 16.5 ppg.

The LSU Tigers are 6-2 and ranked No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings. They score 47.4 ppg, ranking first in the nation, and allow 26.5 ppg, ranking 76th.