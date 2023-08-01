What is Maxwell Award? Top CFB players on the watchlist ahead of the 2023 season ft. Brock Bowers, Will Howard and more

The Maxwell Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the vibrant tapestry of college football. It is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player in the country. It adequately recognizes exceptional talent, skill and sportsmanship.

The award was named in honor of Robert W. Maxwell, a legendary college football player, coach and sports writer. Instituted in 1937 by the Maxwell Football Club, the distinguished award pays homage to the finest college football player in the United States.

Over the years, the Maxwell Award has become synonymous with greatness, a symbol of excellence that shines bright in the world of collegiate athletics. The award has become a revered institution that showcases the very best talents in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The credibility of the Maxwell Award has increased significantly over the years because of its rigorous and transparent selection process. It involves a panel of sportscasters, sportswriters, college football head coaches and members of the Maxwell Football Club.

The award holds the same significance in college football as the Bert Bell Award does in the NFL. Both awards are given out by the Maxwell Football Club and are considered prestigious honors in their respective domains.

Maxwell Award 2023 Preseason Watchlist

The Maxwell Football Club has unveiled the watchlist for the 2023 edition of the Maxwell Award. This year will mark the 87th edition of the award in the college football landscape.

It is expected that there will be strong competition for the award in the upcoming 2023 season. Favorites for this year's award include Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jordan Travis, Blake Corum, Jayden Daniels, Brock Bowers, Quinn Ewers, Will Howard and a host of others.

The current holder of the award, Caleb Williams, remains the top favorite to reclaim it. He could become the third player in history to win the prestigious award twice, cementing his name as a college football great.

Notable Winners of the Award

Throughout its history, the Maxwell Award has been claimed by some of the most exceptionally talented players in the annals of college football.

Notable winners include Peyton Manning, Barry Sanders, Ricky Williams, Johnny Lattner, Archie Griffin, Cam Newton, Tim Tebow, Eli Manning and Drew Brees. Players who have won the award in recent years also include Bryce Young, DeVonta Smith, Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa

The only recipients who have achieved the rare feat of winning it twice are Johnny Lattner with Notre Dame and Tim Tebow with Florida. Lattner won the prestigious award back-to-back in 1952 and 1953, while Tebow also claimed it consecutively in 2005 and 2006.