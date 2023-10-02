What is Mike Elko's Coaching History and Record? Duke HC's professional career explored

Mike Elko pleasantly surprised Duke fans when he led Duke University to a 9-4 record in his first season as the football head coach. It was the Blue Devils’ best record in eight years. Taking over the team following the departure of a coach (David Cutcliffe) who’d spent 13 years, one would imagine Elko needed more time to settle in.

Elko’s present job at Duke is his first time as head coach. However, he came with a wealth of experience, spanning over 20 years in different assistant coaching roles. Before he embarked on his coaching journey, he played college football for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers as a safety. He won the Ivy League Championship with the Quakers in 1998.

He commenced his coaching career in 1999 as a graduate assistant and inside linebackers coach for Stony Brook. He returned to Penn in 2000 as the defensive backs coach. In 2001, he joined Merchant Marine as the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. He moved on to Fordham in 2002 to work as the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, remaining there until 2003.

2004 saw him move from Fordham to Richmond, where he held the roles of linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator. He was on the move again by 2006, joining the coaching staff at Hofstra as the associate head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach. He remained at Hofstra until 2008.

In 2009, Mike Elko accepted the offer to join Bowling Green as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent four years in these roles, and between 2014 and 2016, he was at Wake Forest as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Notre Dame employed him in 2017 as the defensive coordinator, but he left after a year.

Next, he became the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Texas A&M in 2018. He was still in the role in 2021 when he was appointed head coach of the Duke Blue Devils.

How has Mike Elko fared as Duke's head coach?

Mike Elko took over as head coach of the Duke Blue Devils football team from David Cutcliffe. The Blue Devils ended Elko’s first season at the helm with a 9-4 record, including a 5-3 record in the ACC.

Elko led the Blue Devils to victory at the Military Bowl. It was their first bowl victory since 2018. He has also led them to a strong start this season, currently with a 4-1 record after Week 5. He has an overall head coaching record of 13-4, including a 1-0 bowl record.