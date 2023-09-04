What is Mike Norvell's coaching record? Exploring the collegiate history of the FSU head coach

Mike Norvell is currently serving his fourth season as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles. His coaching journey has been nothing short of an improvement.

His coaching career of over seven seasons has left a mark on the college football landscape. His journey coaching Memphis and Florida State has earned him much name and recognition.

Florida State's revival: Norvell's impact in 2022

Norvell began his tenure with Florida State in 2020. His first season was challenging with a 3-6 record. However, true to his coaching passion, he made significant strides. In the subsequent years, he displayed great improvement with a 5-7 record in 2021.

His progress was much more evident in 2022 with Florida State achieving a remarkable 10-3 record. His leadership saw a great turnaround especially due to his previous experiences with collegiate level football.

The evolution of Mike Norvell: Player to coach

Considering Norvell's playing days in 2001-05, his talent sparkled as a wide receiver at the University of Central Arkansas. He is the school's all-time receptions leader with 213 catches.

Norvell's coaching career took off in 2006 as a graduate assistant at Central Arkansas. Over the years, he honed his skills at various universities such as Tulsa, Pittsburgh, and Arizona State, taking up multiple roles. Norvell served as a Passing Game Coordinator and an Offensive Coordinator before assuming the position of Head Coach.

Before taking the helm at FSU, Norvell had a successful stint at the University of Memphis. His time there saw him consistently improve, which is similar to his experience with Florida State Seminoles in the later years. In 2019, Memphis boasted a 12-1 record speaking volumes of Norvell's capabilities.

Norvell continues to make good progress in college football. His coaching record and progress speak of his dedication to the sport. Norvell's journey represents his persistence over the years.