What is the Military Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history and more explored

The Military Bowl is one of the 43 bowl games that will take place in the post-season of college football this year. With the completion of the regular season schedule, CFB fans will now be anticipating which teams will be a part of this year's bowl games and the college football playoffs.

The complete schedule of teams that will face each other in every CFB bowl game will be announced on Sunday, December 3. Till then, let us dive deeper into the history of the Military Bowl.

What is the Military Bowl in college football?

The Military Bowl game is a CFB Bowl game that is played annually every December. It initially started in 2008 and was played in the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington, D.C., but was shifted to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Maryland in 2013.

Throughout the years, this bowl game has gone through various sponsorship changes. For the first two years (2008-09), it was known as the EagleBank Bowl as EagleBank, a community bank with its HQ in Maryland was the sponsor. When Northrop Grumman Corporation, an aerospace and defense technology company, took over the sponsorship in 2010, the game became the Military Bowl.

In the 2020 season, it was sponsored by Perspecta Inc. an American Government services institution. The next two years(2021-2022) were sponsored by the security and technology company Pertaon.

For this year's bowl game, a new three-year contract has been agreed with Go Bowling, who will be the sponsor through 2025.

Who plays in the Military Bowl?

Initially, before the NCAA approval, Navy Midshipmen and the ACC conference agreed to participate in the bowl game. But in 2009, the bowl signed an agreement with the Army Black Knights to participate in that year's game.

From 2010 to 2013, it was agreed upon that the bowl game would be between an ACC team and a C-USA team in 2010, Navy in 2011, Army in 2012 and a team from the Big 12 in 2013.

Then, from the start of the 2014 game, a new six-year agreement was signed that the bowl would feature teams from the ACC and the AAC. This was followed by an announcement in 2019 that this arrangement would continue through the 2025-26 campaign.

When is the Military Bowl in 2023?

This year, the bowl game is slated to take place on Wednesday, December 27 and is scheduled to kick off at around 2 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action of the game from the comfort of their homes. It will be broadcast on television on the ESPN network.