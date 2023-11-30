What is the Myrtle Beach Bowl in college football? Venue, date, history, and more about CFB bowl

The bowl season is almost upon us, and events like the Myrtle Beach Bowl are looking for contenders to take home their respective post-season trophies. This year, the experts are projecting a clash between the James Madison Dukes and the Toledo Rockets for this edition of Myrtle Beach.

The James Madison Dukes are coming from a historic regular season with a record of 11-1 and a No. 24 ranking in the AP Poll. Initially, the Dukes weren't set for any post-season play, due to the fact that they're just in their second season at the FBS(Football Bowl Subdivision) level. According to NCAA regulations, transitioning schools are prevented from any post-season play in their first two seasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

For the same reason, they won't feature in the Sun Belt's championship game despite winning their division. However, due to the lack of 6-6 teams to fill all the bowl games, the Dukes were allowed bowl eligibility. This is their first bowl-eligible season in program history.

For their part, the Toledo Rockets had an 11-1 regular season, and are currently ranked No. 23. They will play the Miami (OH) Redhawks this weekend for the Mid-Atlantic Conference championship.

What is the Myrtle Beach Bowl in college football?

The Myrtle Beach Bowl is a recent NCAA-sanctioned post-season game played in Conway, South Carolina. The first edition was held in 2020. The University of Coastal Carolina hosts the event at its Brooks Stadium. The event is owned by ESPN Events and tends to invite Sun Belt, C-USA, and Mid-American schools.

Who usually plays in the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

There isn't much of a track record of schools attending the event, given that the bowl only started in 2020. Appalachian State, Tulsa, Marshall, UConn, North Texas, and Old Dominion have all made one appearance in the event. The Mountaineers, the Golden Hurricane, and the Thundering Herd have each won one edition.

When is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The game is set to be held on Saturday, December 16th, at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina.