What is the New Mexico Bowl in college football? What we know about the CFB bowl game

As we approach the bowl season, mega events like the New Mexico Bowl start to look for contenders to be featured in them. Experts believe that this year's edition will see a clash between the Boise Broncos and the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Aggies come off the back of a 10-3 season and are set to challenge for the Conference USA championship against the undefeated No. 20 Liberty Flames.

For their part, the Boise State Broncos had a 7-5 season. Despite a somewhat wobbly record, they are set to clash with the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels for the Mountain West championship.

What is the New Mexico Bowl in college football?

The New Mexico Bowl is an NCAA-sanctioned post-season game that's played in the campus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The event has been going on since 2006. It's owned by ESPN Events. The game has ties with the Conference USA and the Mountain West Conference.

Who usually plays in the New Mexico Bowl?

The New Mexico Lobos are the school with the most appearances in the bowl, with four. The second spot is a three-way tie between Colorado State, Fresno State and UTEP, all of whom are either Mountain West or C-USA schools. Arizona, Utah State, BYU, Wyoming and Nevada, all have had two appearances.

It's not uncommon to see the Mountain West champion be pitted against the C-USA champion in this bowl game.

When is the New Mexico Bowl?

This bowl game is set to be played on December 16 at University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico. The game will start at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Who won the last edition of this bowl game?

Last year, this game saw a clash between the BYU Cougars and the SMU Mustangs. The Cougars prevailed 24-23.