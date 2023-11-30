What is the New Orleans Bowl in college football? Date, venue, history, and meaning of CFB bowl game examined 

With the bowl season fast approaching, events like the New Orleans Bowl are looking for contenders to take home their respective post-season trophies. This year, the experts project that the clash for this specific bowl will be between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks and the Troy Trojans.

The Trojans come from a 10-2 regular season, which helped them achieve the top spot in the Sun Belt's West division. For their efforts, the Trojans have been rewarded with a spot in the Sun Belt championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday, December 2nd.

For their part, the Gamecocks had an 8-4 regular season that saw them climb to the number three spot in the Conference USA's standings. They were close to making the C-USA championship game, as their 6-2 conference was just one game below the New Mexico State Aggies record of 7-1.

What is the New Orleans Bowl in college football?

The Cure Bowl is a NCAA-sanctioned post-season game that has been played since 2001. The game is played in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana. It's normally held at Caesars Super Dome but it was moved for a few years to Cajun Field after the 2005 Hurricane Katrina. The event is sponsored by R+L Carriers, and it was previously sponsored by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Who usually plays in the New Orleans Bowl?

The event tends to feature teams from the Sun Belt Conference and C-USA Conference. Previously it had ties to the Mountain West Conference. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have the most appearances in the game with six. Southern Miss and North Texas are tied second for the most appearances with five participations each. Troy has attended four times, if they are invited this year they will also be tied for second place.

When is the New Orleans Bowl?

The game will be held on Saturday, December 16th, at 2:15 p.m. ET at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.