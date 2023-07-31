What is the Notre Dame football Shamrock Series? How will ND utilize its new Jerry Maguire-featured green uniforms?

The Notre Dame football Shamrock Series is a game in which the Fighting Irish are playing a neutral site game. The opponents do change annually, so it is more of a neutral site thing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish than a competition of some sort.

The Notre Dame football Shamrock Series has been going on since 2009, and the Fighting Irish have an undefeated 11-0 record in those games. This year, the Shamrock Series will kick off the college football season during Week 0 as the Fighting Irish will take on the Navy Midshipmen on August 26 in Dublin, Ireland, inside Aviva Stadium. This matchup was scheduled to happen in 2020, but the pandemic forced these plans to be canceled.

The only other future Notre Dame football Shamrock Series game is scheduled for 2026 as Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to play at Lambeau Field. This game was also previously canceled due to COVID-19.

Will the Jerry Maguire-inspired jerseys be worn during the Notre Dame football Shamrock Series?

The Notre Dame football Shamrock Series will not have the new Jerry Maguire jerseys. Instead, that will be during a home game. The green jerseys will be on display on September 23rd against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Notre Dame did a spoof of the 1996 classic film featuring players and head coach Marcus Freeman to announce the jerseys.

This will be an interesting jersey as many people are going to want to buy a replica for the nostalgia of the movie.

What to expect out of the 2023 Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are expected to be a solid program this season. They went 9-4 last season, despite losing the first two games. Notre Dame has been in the rumor mill about joining a Power Five conference.

Marcus Freeman continues to build the program up in his second season as the man in charge. Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman is expected to lead the offense here in 2023. He had an outstanding season a year ago. Hartman went 270-of-428 (63.1% completion percentage) for 3,701 yards with 38 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This team has a lot of returning players as only three projected starters are not from last year's team. Expect a lot of wins this season from the independent program as they have a tough schedule and can be in the mix for the College Football Playoff.