What are Ohio State's college football playoff chances after loss to Michigan?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost to the Michigan Wolverines and will not be competing in the Big Ten Championship Game next week. This loss has people questioning if the Buckeyes (11-1) will still be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff and not competing in the conference title game.

What are the chances the Buckeyes are still one of the four teams chosen by the CFP committee to move on? Let's take a look at the percentages and what the other teams that potentially could overtake them did this week.

According to ESPN's College Football Playoff calculator, with the Ohio State Buckeyes losing to the Michigan Wolverines and not making the Big Ten Championship, they are still likely to make the College Football Playoff. ESPN gives them a 58% chance despite the loss, so it will be interesting to see how the committee feels.

Looking at some teams that are right below them, the Washington Huskies won on a last-second field goal against the Washington State Cougars, the Florida Seminoles won 24-15 over an unranked Florida Gators and the Oregon Ducks picked up a 31-7 home win over the Oregon State Beavers.

It is going to be difficult to knock out the Buckeyes for losing a one-possession game that was close until the end against a team that is undefeated.

College Football Playoff scenarios for Ohio State in 2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely going to be the third team in the College Football Playoff, as the Washington Huskies and Florida State Seminoles did not impress in their victories. Both Washington and Florida State have a chance to compete in their respective conference championship games, but a loss would be devastating for their chances.

The only programs that have a chance of knocking the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff would be the Oregon Ducks and Florida State Seminoles or Washington Huskies jumping over them, but that is unlikely.

Ohio State will not play until they either have a College Football Playoff game or a regular bowl game outside of the College Football Playoff system. There will be a team that makes it with one loss on their ledger, and they will be either the third or fourth seed in the playoff bracket.