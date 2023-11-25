The game between Ohio State and Michigan is one of the historic rivalries in college football. Starting in 1897, it is one of the longest-running rivalry games, with a total of 118 matches played so far between the two.

The matchup, which is popularly known as "The Game," has a great history. One notable tradition that has emerged from the rivalry is the distribution of pins shaped like pants, known as "Gold Pants" to the players by the Buckeyes following a victory over the Wolverines.

Speaking on Big Noon Kickoff ahead of the 2023 edition of the match this weekend, former Ohio State coach and an analyst on Fox, Urban Meyer, explained the "Gold Pants" tradition. He was able to narrate its significance in Columbus.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"When a player goes to the NFL and coaches move on, the question always asked in the NFL locker room is 'how many of this do you get?'" Meyer said, showing one of his Gold Pants. "That's Gold Pant. Since 1934, you get the Gold Pant when you beat the Wolverines."

How did the tradition of Gold Pants start at Ohio State?

This tradition of “Gold Pant” originated as a response to Michigan's dominance in the early days of the rivalry. Until the end of the 1933 season, Ohio State had only secured six wins and two ties in 30 games against Michigan.

Francis Schmidt assumed the role of head coach for the Buckeyes before the 1934 season. Upon accepting the position, local media had numerous questions for Schmidt about how he envisioned the Buckeyes' performance in the Big Ten and, notably, against Michigan.

Schmidt had just concluded a successful tenure at TCU at the time and had built a name for himself in Texas. Known for his fearless attitude, he responded to the media inquiries about facing the Wolverines with a popular saying in Texas at the time.

"They put their pants on one leg at a time, just like the rest of us."

The statement prompted Simon Lazarus, a local businessman in Ohio, to form the "Gold Pants Club." The club commemorates victories over Michigan with gold lapel pins shaped like football pants. This has become a cherished symbol of success in the rivalry.

Players and coaches on an Ohio State team that defeats Michigan are awarded the Gold Pants. These distinctive pins are inscribed with the individual's initials, the date of the victory and the score of the game.