What is the Orange Bowl in college football? Date, venue, meaning and more explained

The Orange Bowl is one of the oldest college football bowl games in history. It is part of the 41 annual bowl games held after the 2023 regular season.

This year's participants for the Orange Bowl will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 3.

What is the Orange Bowl in college football?

The Orange Bowl is one of the New Year's six college football games that take place during the festive season. Since 1996, it has been played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The first-ever Orange Bowl was played on Jan. 2, 1933. The game used to be held at Miami Field in Miami and was later kept at the Miami Orange Bowl stadium from 1938 to 1995.

Since 2014, the Orange Bowl has been sponsored by Capitol One. It was previously sponsored by Discover Financial and FedEx.

Notably, the Orange Bowl has also hosted a College Football Playoff Semifinal in the 2015, 2018, and 2021 seasons. The next time it will hold a playoff game will be after the 2024 CFB regular season.

Who usually plays in the Orange Bowl?

Usually, the Orange Bowl is played by the ACC champion and an SEC team. This is, however, the case only if the ACC team is not playing in the national championship playoff.

In last year's Orange Bowl game, the SEC's Tennessee Volunteers squared off against the ACC's Clemson Tigers and the Vols secured a 31-14 win.

When is the Orange Bowl 2023?

In 2023, the Orange Bowl is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 30. Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 4 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

This year's Orange Bowl will be broadcast live on ESPN, but fans without access to cable can live stream the game on Fubo TV.