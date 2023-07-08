What is Pat Fitzgerald's net worth? Exploring the Northwestern HC's salary, contract, suspension, and more

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has recently been in the news for being suspended by the program for an alleged hazing incident that happened last season. He will be away from the program for two weeks, which is going to take a bite out of his net worth.

But what does that mean when looking at his finances? Let's take a deeper dive into Pat Fitzgerald's salary, net worth, suspension, and more.

What is Pat Fitzgerald's current contract with the Northwestern Wildcats?

In the 2021 offseason, Fitzgerald was one of the hottest coaches to potentially make the jump to the NFL. However, he was able to use that to parlay the hype around his name into a 10-year, $57 million contract with his alma mater through the 2030 season.

Fitzgerald has publicly stated that the Northwestern head coach position was his dream job and that he had no intentions of leaving.

What is his net worth?

Pat Fitzgerald's net worth is currently estimated to be around $5 million, according to multiple websites. He and his wife, Stacy, purchased a $2.3 million home in 2010 and that is where a lot of their net worth comes from.

How much will Pat Fitzgerald's suspension hurt his finances?

The true answer is that we will not know as a two-week suspension did not specifically say without pay and that is typically what is noted if the university is going to withhold some money. This leads to the assumption that Northwestern is not going to have a financial situation pop up as a result of the 48-year-old's suspension.

This is far from a fact because it is possible that either this has already happened but has not been reported on as of this writing, or that the university is still gathering facts before making a financial decision.

Is Pat Fitzgerald going to lose his job over the suspension?

If this was going to happen, it would have happened already. Fitzgerald has done extremely well throughout his collegiate career as a head coach. It seems like the athletic director and the university as a whole do not believe that he was part of or had any indication of the alleged hazing.

It would also cost the university a lot of money if they were to let Fitzgerald go at this point as he has another eight seasons left under contract. Expect to see him on the sidelines for years to come for the Wildcats.

