What does Paul Finebaum expect during SEC media days 2023? CFB expansion, Texas & Oklahoma & Georgia HC Kirby Smart addressing off the field concerns

With only a week from Southeastern Conference Media Days, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum discussed what he is focusing on. There will be a bevy of topics that are interesting to dive into, but he is excited about two major points.

On WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," Paul Finebaum discussed wanting to hear from Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart about the compounding issues off the field.

"What is he going to say, if anything, to address the constant issues in his program off the field?" Finebaum said. "There are no issues on the field – we all know that, but there are a number of them off the field. I fully expect him to deal with it front and center. I think that's who he is.

"He knows he will be asked about it, and so I think that's really the first thing you look for."

In addition to the back-to-back national champions, Paul Finebaum is also excited to hear about the future of the game from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

"I do know that the commissioner spends a great deal of time preparing for this moment," Finebaum said. "It's a big moment. Not only are the people in the room paying attention, the people watching on television, but everyone in college sports is looking for a signal, a sign, three puffs of white smoke from Greg Sankey into really what is his thought process in relation to the biggest issues in college sports." h/t Saturday Down South

The SEC Media Days are going to be some incredible television with the growth of the conference happening next year. There is a lot to dive into, but there is one story that Finebaum glossed over completely.

What is the major story from the SEC that Paul Finebaum did not include?

Paul Finebaum did not clearly address this but it was hinted at: What is the future of SEC football? Is the conference done expanding, or is the conference trying to be the premier spot for college football?

With the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners coming next season, there are going to be 16 SEC programs. They are already abolishing divisions throughout the conference and can continue to the point that they do not even need to leave the SEC to play games.

Think about it, if the SEC is able to continue expansion into a superconference around the United States, what is their reason for not being almost a separate entity?

