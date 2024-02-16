What record is Caitlin Clark chasing? Exploring the phenomenal career of Iowa’s scoring machine

Caitlin Clark has been one of the top players in the women's college basketball landscape since she enrolled at Iowa in 2020. The guard has made giant strides with the Hawkeyes over the last couple of seasons, leading the program to significant success within the realm.

Breaking and setting records is also one thing that has been synonymous with Caitlin Clark's college basketball career at Iowa. She's put her name on many records in the landscape, placing her as one of the greatest women to ever play in the game at the collegiate level.

On Thursday night, Clark is set to do it once again. She's set to break a significant record that will enshrine her name as a college basketball great.

What record is Caitlin Clark chasing?

Caitlin Clark is set to become the women's college basketball all-time leading scorer in the game against Michigan on Thursday night. The point guard is just eight points away from breaking the record set by the Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum during her college days at Washington.

In her outstanding four-year college career in Seattle, Plum scored a total of 3,527 points in 139 games for the Huskies. She overtook Jack Stiles as the leading scorer in women's college basketball in 2017.

Plum, who was the first overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, expressed her excitement in seeing Clark set a new record. She also discussed the pressure that comes along with it and how the media should handle the situation with the Hawkeyes' point guard.

"I'm actually very grateful to pass that baton. I'm very happy for her … I remember, to be honest, [the record] was very much a low point in my life. It felt like a lot of pressure, and my identity was kind of caught up in that record."

“I hope everyone in the media takes time to understand that [Clark] is not just a basketball player but a young woman who has feelings and emotions. She carries it with grace, but there's a lot to handle there."

Caitlin Clark notably has a good record against Michigan. She scored 28 points against the Wolverines in their last meeting in 2023 and a career-high 46 points when they met in 2022. This is another brilliant opportunity for her.

The game will be available exclusively on Peacock, an NBC-owned streaming platform. Peacock will also introduce a special alternate broadcast titled the "Caitlin Cast" for the game. This exclusive feed will focus on capturing every move made by Clark on the court.