What is Rick Stockstill's salary? Former MTSU HC's career earnings explored 

Middle Tennessee long-term coach Rick Stockstill was relieved of his duties Monday after serving as the Blue Raiders coach for 18 seasons, according to a statement from the university. His dismissal came following the program’s third losing season in the last five seasons.

Stockstill had been at the helm at Middle Tennessee since the 2006 college football season. His tenure in the program saw him amass a record of 113-111 over 18 seasons. However, he was shown the exit door after the Blue Raiders concluded the 2023 season with an awful 4-8 record.

During his long stay with the FBS program, Stockstill earned millions. Let’s take a look at his wages with the Blue Raiders through the course of his tenure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What was Rick Stockstill's salary at Middle Tennessee?

Before his sacking at the end of the 2023 regular season, Rick Stockstill had a contract with Middle Tennessee until 2029. The deal, inked in 2022, had a base salary of $821,000 and other performance-based bonuses and incentives.

The agreement reportedly incorporated automatic renewal clauses if the team's APR was 940 or above, secured at least six wins in a season and avoided level I or II violations under his supervision. The contract clause also includes offset language if he takes another job.

According to USA Today, Rick Stockstill's total earnings for the 2023 college football season were $910,504. This is down from the $932,504 he was paid in 2022. Middle Tennessee will owe him a buyout of approximately $5 million after being let go.

Rick Stockstill's career earnings at Middle Tennessee

Rick Stockstill was paid a total of $11,809,693 throughout his 18-year tenure with the Blue Raiders, according to USA Today. While his earnings cannot be compared to top coaches in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Stockstill's salary grew significantly over time at MTSU.

In his first season with the Blue Raiders in 2006, his earnings were reported to be just $254,800. This grew significantly to $491,580 in 2010, $602,129 in 2012 and $803,129 in 2014, becoming one of the highest-paid coaches in the Conference USA due to longevity.

Stockstill's salary exceeded the $900,000 mark in 2019, as he was paid a total of $913,504. His highest-paid season in his 18 years was in 2022, when he earned $932,504 in total compensation. He would have crossed the $1 million had he been able to see off the ongoing contract.