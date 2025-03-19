“What’s going on here?”: CFB fans reacts Texas A&M coach Mike Elko shares transfer WR Micah Hudson’s status

Micah Hudson’s status with the Texas A&M Aggies has been a significant subplot in the team's preparation for the 2025 regular season. The former Texas Tech wideout stepped away from team activities in January due to undisclosed reasons.

However, it now looks like Hudson's Aggies' career has ended before it started. On3 Sports reported on Wednesday that Texas A&M coach Mike Elko has confirmed that Hudson is no longer with the program.

The news sparked a chain of reactions from the Aggies fan base:

"What’s going on here? Such highly touted recruit," a fan posted.

"So unfortunate. Would have been a key piece in the Aggies WR Room," another fan said.

"What is going on in Beaumont?," a fan tweeted.

However, some fans seem content to move on from the youthful pass-catcher:

"He saw he was gonna be WR4 so he dipped," a fan wrote.

"This new generation of kids are so incredibly soft man," another fan commented.

What's next for Micah Hudson and Texas A&M?

Micah Hudson had been on the Texas A&M Aggies' radar for quite some time. He was highly recruited by the Aggies coming out of Lake Belton High School but opted to take his talents to Texas Tech.

However, Hudson's future playing collegiate football is now anyone's guess. He's not been on the gridiron since January, which doesn't bode well for his development.

The Aggies are fresh off an 8-5 2025 regular season. A reason for their inability to close out games was the lack of elite pass-catchers. Their losses were against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, South Carolina Gamecocks, Auburn Tigers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans.

Hudson's departure leaves fellow recruits Jerome Myles and Kelshaun Johnson vying for the WR1 spot. It'll be interesting to see how the Aggies harness the players' potential without breaking the bank.

Mike Elko has his work cut out. The former Duke Blue Devils coach had a decent 2024 regular season, but he's looking forward to better performances in 2025. It all starts with reinvigorating the side and picking potential starters during the training camp.

