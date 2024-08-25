What's next for FSU after Week 0 loss? Closer look at Seminoles' playoff chances in 2024 season

The 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles had a tough Week 0 game as they were defeated by an unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team 24-21 on Saturday in Dublin, Ireland. The team was unable to get anything really going throughout the game and has already tied their 2023 loss total after just one game.

What does this mean for the Florida State Seminoles going forward and how does this change their chances of making the College Football Playoff? Let's take a closer look at it.

Florida State Seminoles had a rocky start in Week 0

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This 24-21 neutral-site loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets has to be an alarming signal for the Florida State Seminoles.

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat - Source: Imagn

The AP Preseason Poll told us that this team was expected to be one of the more dominant forces but they looked overwhelmed during the Week 0 game as they were unable to stop the running game.

Trending

This loss sends out a lot of panic for FSU, as every loss is going to be magnified. The team was not able to run the football effectively, as they only tallied 98 rushing yards in the game and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei did not look too solid throughout the game, despite having decent statistics.

Losing this game puts them in a bad spot for winning the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship this season, as they now cannot afford to lose another game. It's going to be difficult,, with games against the Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish still on the schedule.

Can the Florida State Seminoles still make the College Football Playoff?

The only benefit for FSU is the fact that the college football playoff has 12 teams, meaning that after one loss, their hopes are not completely down the drain. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the road just got a lot tougher as the Florida State Seminoles (+320) have the 18th-best odds to make the CFP.

We documented earlier how they still have a tough schedule against quality ACC opponents but they can still win the conference and get an automatic spot in the CFP. It looks tough, but not impossible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.