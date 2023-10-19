What school has the most Heisman Trophy winners?

There's a four-way tie for the schools with the most Heisman winners, with USC, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oklahoma all having four recipients of the prestigious award.

Well, there's a caveat to that, which is that Ohio State actually has six winners but has the only player to win the award twice, Archie Griffin, who won it in 1974 and 1975.

The most recent of the four schools to win it? USC last year with quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams had 4537 passing yards, 42 touchdown passes, and 5 interceptions in his Heisman year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ironically, he was unable to bring silverware to the Los Angeles school, losing both the Pac-12 championship game to Utah and the Cotton Bowl to Tulane.

On the other hand, Notre Dame is the school that has the longest Heisman drought out of the group, having last won it in 1987 with Tim Brown.

Actually, the Fighting Irish are the only school from the group that hasn't won it in the 21st century.

It is surprising that no SEC school is part of the four-way tie group, considering the status of the conference as a football powerhouse. However, Alabama is number two on the list with four trophies, and Auburn and Florida sit at number three with 3 trophies. Michigan, Nebraska, the Army, and Florida State are also tied for the number three spot.

Who are the favorites for this year's Heisman?

The odds currently favor Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to win the prestigious award, which would be the first-ever for the West Coast school.

Penix has 2301 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes, and three interceptions so far this season. His 91.7 QBR is second in the nation with only. J.J. McCarthy ahead.

His closest competitors are Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. Dillon Gabriel has 1878 passing yards this year, with 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions. His 91.2 QBR is the third-best this year.

McCarthy has 1512 passing yards this year, with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. While his numbers don't look as good as Penix's, he boasts the best QBR at 92.6.