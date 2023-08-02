 "What does SEC stand for" $241 billion worth Elon Musk shares cryptic college football reference; fans react 

It is unclear whether or not Tesla and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is a fan of college football. He did, however, make a reference to the sport on Monday.

Twitter user @dogeofficialceo posed the question, while referring to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission:

"What does the SEC stand for? Wrong answers only…"

Musk responded by referencing the college conference:

"Southeastern Conference @sec"

Check out the initial tweet and Elon Musk's response below.

Fans immediately reacted to Musk's mention of the conference.

"Elon, I want you to delete this immediately, @3YearLetterman tweeted. "As a British citizen, you know nothing of the grind of an SEC football schedule or even America. Have you ever attended a game in Columbia in September? You should have done the right thing and waited for me to comment first."

@anonymemphis tweeted:

"The only SEC we love"

@J2Trappy_ tweeted:

"That would be sc silly Elon"

@AndyCoopHBAR labeled the SEC as:

"The best conference in sports! 🙌"

@DebbieKalata seconded that notion:

"That would be my wrong answer too with a tagline of Best Football Ever!! 🤣 😂"

@strickland tweeted that Musk may be a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs:

"Elon is a Dawg, confirmed."

@BassinDawg also showed love to the back-to-back defending national champions:

"💯 🐶 🏆 🏆 #GoDawgs"

@Ramologist claimed the conference is corrupt:

"Unfortunately, it is more corrupt that the actual SEC."

@wsheffield21 joked:

"Sounds like something you'd say being from a country with ZERO SEC Championships"

@hnryjonesjr offered Musk a dare:

"Do an SEC tour this season. I dare you."

Why were college football fans upset with Elon Musk upon his purchase of Twitter?

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter, he almost immediately banned links to or information from any website that tracks flights. While Musk said that the move was a part of Twitter's new "anti-doxxing rules," but it did not sit well with college football fans.

Dan Lyons of Sports Illustrated explained how the move affected college football fans:

"College football fans who populate the many active message boards and social media communities are well aware of the various flight trackers, which use publicly-available FAA data to show all of the planes — commercial and private — making their way across the country.

"When a school is conducting a coaching search, fans will obsess over finding which planes are coming and going from airports near their schools, looking for clues as to which coaches may be in the mix."

While flight trackers have been banned from Twitter, college football fans can still track flights via other sources, including the FAA directly.