The SEC brought in more stringent rules and punishments to refrain fans from rushing the field. According to the conference, the term 'rushing the field' refers to when fans rush onto the field while players and officials are still on the playing surface.

This ban on field rushing was imposed by the SEC back in 2004. According to the new regulation passed earlier this year, the first offense will impose a $100,000 fine on home schools, followed by $250,000 and $500,000 for repeated violations.

But is there any team in the conference that has not seen its fans rush the field?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What SEC teams have never rushed the field?

There are only two teams in the SEC have not rushed the field. They are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. Both of them are considered to be great teams in the conference.

Fans believe that this is a reputation that they need to keep intact even when going against fierce conference rivals and emerging victorious. Despite having a loyal fanbase, they have yet to record an incident of field rushing that could cause them financial harm.

Ole Miss fined $100,000 by SEC for field rushing after winning against the LSU Tigers

Alabama v Florida

After the revised policy came into effect this season, the Missouri Tigers were the first team to be fined during their 30-27 win over Kansas State in September. The Tigers clinched the victory after a 27-27 tie in the fourth quarter thanks to a 61-yard field goal by Harrison Mavis.

With this being their first offense, the school was instructed to pay a fine of $100,000, and according to the policy that is implemented, any non-conference incident of field rushing will lead to the money being deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The conference policymakers continued to showcase exactly how strict they were after imposing the new guidelines for field rushing.

During the conference rival game between Ole Miss and LSU this month, a huge number of fans rushed to the field following the Rebels' 55-49 comeback win at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss v LSU

Apart from the $100,000 for the first offense, it was also stated that the program incurred an additional $75,000 for their fans throwing debris on the field. This led to the fourth quarter of the game witnessing a disruption in its proceedings and making it difficult for the game to continue.