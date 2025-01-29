What is the Senior Bowl location? A look at the schedule and more

The Senior Bowl is a prestigious post-season college football all-star game held annually in late January or early February in Mobile, Alabama. It serves as a premier showcase for the top NFL draft prospects, giving them a chance in front of NFL coaches, scouts and executives.

The all-star showcase event was first held in 1950 in Jacksonville, Florida. It's been held every year ever since then, featuring the biggest names in the landscape. For college players, it was the first opportunity for them to receive pay for their participation in an athletic event.

What is the Senior Bowl location?

The first edition of the Senior Bowl was held at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. It was then moved to the Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama in 1951 and it remained the hosting venue until 2020.

The Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama campus in Mobile is the current hosting venue of the game. It has staged the annual event since the 2021 edition. Therefore, Mobile has hosted all but one of the Senior Bowl editions.

The format of the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl, held annually in Mobile, Alabama, features elite prospects from across the country, divided into two teams—the American and the National. These players will compete in front of NFL teams and the national audience in preparation for the draft.

In the days leading up to the Senior Bowl, players go through rigorous coaching, training and interviews with NFL coaches and executives. This process is a vital part of their pre-draft evaluation, providing them with an opportunity to impress scouts and improve their draft stock.

2025 Senior Bowl Schedule

The two Senior Bowl teams will alternate practice sessions over three days leading up to the all-star game. These practices, a crucial opportunity for prospects to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaches, will also be broadcast on NFL Network and FuboTV. Here’s a look at the full practice schedule.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

National Team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET

American Team, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

National Team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

American Team, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30

National team, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

American Team, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Senior Bowl Game

Date: Saturday, Feb. 1 | Time: 2:30 p.m.

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama campus, Mobile, Alabama.

Television: NFL Network, Fubo

Organized by the Mobile Arts & Sports Association, the Senior Bowl also serves as a charitable fundraiser, having contributed over $7.8 million to various local and regional organizations throughout its history.

