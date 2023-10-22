What is Squirrel White's real name? More about Tennessee WR's background

Following an impressive performance in his freshman season in 2022, Squirrel White is fast becoming one of the most important wide receivers at Tennessee. The Birmingham, Alabama native has become one of the favorite targets of quarterback Joe Milton this season.

He recorded 30 receptions for 481 yards and two touchdowns in the backup role last season and he is on track to do better as a starter in 2023. After Week 7, White had recorded 29 catches for 305 yards in six games, forming a great chemistry with Milton.

What is Squirrel White’s real name?

Squirrel White’s real name is Marquarius Malik White. He was born on May 5, 2004, to Shatonja Mitchell and Devon White in Birmingham, Alabama, and spent his adolescent years in the city. He also had his education in Alabama before enrolling at the University of Tennessee.

His nickname was coined by his great-grandmother when he was an infant. She started calling him “Squirrel” because she noticed him moving like a squirrel she observed in her garden. The notion is evident in the wide receiver’s speed today.

“When she was holding me, there was a squirrel in her garden,” White said. “It picked her tomato. And when the squirrel moved, I moved at the same time. So she started calling me (Squirrel),” via Knox News.

How fast is Squirrel White?

Coincidentally, White lives up to his nickname “Squirrel” due to his small stature but impressive speed. White stands at just 5-foot-10, weighs 165 pounds and he is noticeably a fast player in making receptions and rushing.

White is among the fastest players on the Tennessee Volunteers. He once mentioned that he was recorded at 23.6 mph on the GPS tracker players wear. This speed record would compare him to some of the fastest players in the NFL.

Squirrel White NFL draft eligibility

Squirrel White is in his sophomore season with the Tennessee Volunteers, so he won’t be eligible for the draft until 2025. With his performance so far in college football, it is believed that a couple of NFL teams are already giving him a close look.

It is yet unknown whether he will enter the 2025 NFL Draft. However, analysts view him as a draftable prospect with his current performances. Should he continue to improve his game, he could be one of the top wide receiver picks in 2025.