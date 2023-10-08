What is Steve Sarkisian’s ethnicity? Texas Longhorns HC's nationality, background and more explored

Steve Sarkisian has started his third season in charge of Texas on a bright note. The Longhorns’ third-year coach has led the program to win their first five games of the season, holding the third position in the ranking. This places the program on the brink of College Football Playoffs.

Texas had a notable improvement last season when compared to 2021. After its brilliant start this season, the team expects a better season than 2022. How far can Sarkisian take the team in 2023 still needs to be seen.

What is Steve Sarkisian's ethnicity?

Steve Sarkisian is of Armenian and Irish ancestry. He was born to Seb and Sally Sarkisian in Torrance, California, on March 8, 1974. His father, an Armenian, immigrated to the United States from Tehran, Iran. His mother was born in the United States to Irish descent parents.

The deep connection to his mixed ancestry has shaped his values and work ethic. Both heritages have a rich cultural history, and many have overcome adversity and challenges, which may have contributed to Sarkisian's resilience and determination.

Steve Sarkisian has survived in various atmospheres throughout his playing and coaching career. He had his college football career with El Camino College in 1993 in the NJCAA before transferring to NCAA Division I to play for the BYU Cougars.

Sarkisian, who played as a quarterback, had his professional career outside the United States. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Canadian Football League after graduating from BYU from 1997 to 1999. He subsequently began his coaching in 2000.

Can Sarkisian lead Texas to the CFB Playoffs?

Several analysts believed Texas would reach the College Football Playoffs ahead of the 2023 season. The Longhorns finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Nonetheless, many analysts and fans saw the potential in the team.

Five games into the season, Steve Sarkisian's team is already living up to the hype, maintaining a perfect record. Their highlight of the season so far is the hard-fought win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 2, and they will need more of that performance going forward.

Aside from a spot in the College Football Playoffs, Steve Sarkisian will hope to lead the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship in the program’s last season in the conference. Ruling the Big 12 in their previous season in the league will be a brilliant way for the team to bow out.