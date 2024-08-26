What teams did Matt Rhule coach? Looking at Nebraska HC's professional career

Matt Rhule is about to start his second season as the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. With five-star recruit quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Cornhuskers are expected to turn around their fortunes in 2024. The objective is clear: get a winning or at least a .500 record and earn bowl eligibility.

In Rhule's first season as head coach, the Cornhuskers almost achieved this, with a regular-season record of 5-7. Despite losing their first two games, they won five out of their next six. Unfortunately, they also lost their next four games.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nebraska is Matt Rhule's fourth head coaching job and his third at the NCAA level. He has also coached Temple and Baylor. Just before joining Nebraska, Rhule was coaching in the NFL where he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers. His overall head coaching record as an NCAA head coach is 52-50, and in the NFL it's 11-27.

Matt Rhule's head coaching jobs and records

2013-2016 Temple Owls ( 28 W - 23 L )

2017-2019 Baylor Bears ( 19 W - 20 L )

2020-2022 North Carolina Panthers ( 11 W - 27 L )

2023-Present Nebraska Cornhuskers ( 5 W - 7 L)

*This is the record as of Week 0 of the 2024 season

Matt Rhule's achievements as a head coach

Rhule's most successful gig so far has been as the head coach of the Temple Owls, where he won one American Athletic Conference title (2016) and two AAC Eastern Division titles (2015, 2016). In 2015, he also carried the Owls to the AAC championship game, but they lost to Houston.

His other major success came in 2019 when he achieved an 11-3 record with the Baylor Bears. That year, the Bears lost the Big 12 championship game to Oklahoma.

For his efforts that season, he was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and Sporting News Coach of the Year. He also has a 1-2 bowl record, having lost one with Temple and one with Baylor. He achieved his only bowl victory with the Bears in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Nebraska Cornhuskers Fan? Check out the latest Cornhuskers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place